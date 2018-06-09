Since the inception of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, fans have been curious to know which actor will portray which character. While the trailer confirmed a lot of names, still speculations are doing the round as who will portray Madhuri Dixit Nene's character in the film.

One name that has surfaced online is television actress Karishma Tanna. Reports suggested that Tanna will play the role of Madhuri, with whom Sanjay had a controversial affair. However, Tanna has refused to reveal information about her role in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial film.

When asked about her role, she told Spotboye, "Since I was not part of trailer launch, there has been a lot of speculation. But let me tell you I consciously made an effort to avoid being in the media glare. All I can say is that I am playing a very important role in the film. Unfortunately, I can't reveal much about my character. Rajkumar Hirani Sir had mentally prepared me for this kind of speculation, he had warned me about it, so it hasn't come as a surprise to me."

She said she cannot reveal whether she is portraying Madhuri on screen or not, but she will be happy to do a biopic on the dancing diva.

"I am mum on Sanju but I can tell you that I would love to do Madhuri Dixit's biopic, whenever it is made, as I also love to dance. She is a diva! I can see the passion for her art on her face, just says so much just through her expressions, and while dancing. Dance gives me the same kind of satisfaction and release," she told the entertainment portal.

The entertainment portal found out some information on her character and got to know that she is not portraying Madhuri in the film. "Karishma will be playing Jim Sarbh's girlfriend who later gets involved with Sanjay Dutt's character played by Ranbir Kapoor," a source said.

Sanju is a much-awaited movie of this year. The film, which is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, has already created a buzz online thanks to the trailer. Ranbir Kapoor plays the titular role in the film, while Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Boman Irani among other play pivotal roles.

Rajkumar Hirani's directorial will release on June 29.