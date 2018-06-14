After being accused of rape by a disciple, self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has promised to cooperate fully with the investigation.

"I won't put any allegations on that girl because she was my daughter and will continue to be that. Even if I am hanged, I won't put allegations on her. If I have done anything wrong, then the legal authorities will look into that. I will fully cooperate with the investigation," he told ANI.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police's crime branch recorded the statement of the victim and initiated the process to issue a Lookout Circular against the self-styled godman. He will not be permitted to leave the country but is free to travel anywhere within India till the police file a case with the court.

Two years ago, Daati Maharaj was accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham, his ashram in Delhi. The woman registered a case in Fatehpur Beri police station on Sunday, which has now been transferred to the District Investigation Unit (DIU). The godman has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman has alleged that she didn't file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman. She also said she was raped repeatedly at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram.

The Delhi Commission for Women has sought protection for the woman since there could be a threat to her and her family.

Daati Maharaj is the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust.

Daati Maharaj is one of the many self-styled Godmen who has been accused of rape over the last few years. In August last year, Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a special CBI court after he was found guilty of raping two women in 2002. The conviction resulted in widespread violence in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

[With inputs from ANI]