Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu on Monday (September 30), hashtag #GoBackModi was among the top trends on Twitter. A number of posters and banners screaming "Go Back Modi" have come up in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Twitterati decided to do what it has always done since April 2018 -- trend the hashtag #GobackModi.

Despite several attempts by pro-BJP Twitter accounts to boost #TNWelcomesModi, the #GoBackModi trended higher.

The hashtag #GobackModi first trended on Tamil Nadu Twitter on April 12, 2018. This was when PM Modi visited the state to inaugurate the defence expo. Again on January 27, 2019, the #GobackModi hashtag trended. This time PM Modi was in Madurai to lay the foundation for the AIIMS. It was again on February 10, when PM Modi came to Tiruppur, it trended on Twitter. Again on March 1, #GoBackModi became a top trend when PM Modi visited the state to unveil a series of rail-road development projects for Kanyakumari and Tamil Nadu.

Here are some of the tweets criticising PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit:

In one of the posters that is doing the rounds of Twitter, PM Modi is depicted as a caricature. Above his photo is the text 'Modi never again'. This poster too has hashtags like #NoMoreModi and #MoIsAMistake.

Another Twitter user said, "Everything is fine in India - Modi.!! But we are all not fine modi ji."

PM Narendra Modi at IIT Madras

PM Modi is in Chennai to attend the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M). PM Modi will be the chief guest at the convocation as the institute is celebrating its diamond jubilee year.

The Prime Minister will be addressing participants of the Singapore India Hackathon, 2019 at the IIT-Madras campus. He will also take part in the prize distribution ceremony for the winners. Following this, the PM Modi will be delivering the convocation address for the graduating batch of the institute at the Students Activity Centre at around 11 am.