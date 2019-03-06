Wednesday witnessed a hashtag war on Twitter, the social media platform which has emerged as a new fighting ground for politics. Four hashtags -- #GoBackSadistModi, #GoBackModi, #IndiaFirstModiBest and #TNWelcomesModi -- were among the top trends on Twitter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on Wednesday, March 6.

Photos of PM Modi's posters are being shared on social media and such posts have gone viral. #TNWelcomesModi was being trended by BJP office-bearers and other supporters of Modi but the hashtag lost steam when Modi haters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka started posting tweets using the hashtag #GoBackSadistModi and #GoBackModi.

In most of the posters that are doing the rounds of social media, Narendra Modi is depicted in a caricature. The posts largely reflect the state's anger over the central government's alleged failure to help people of the state. Twitter users alleged that the prime minister did not fulfil his promises made to the people of Tamil Nadu.

This is the fourth time that #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter. It has become a trend for Tamils to trend #GoBackModi on Twitter whenever PM Modi visits Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Twitter decided to do what it has always done since April 2018: trend the hashtag #GobackModi. In April last year, when he had visited Chennai for the Defence Expo, #GoBackModi had trended. Hundreds of protesters belonging to opposition parties had let black balloons in the air at the time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit spurs a frenzy of jokes and comments on Twitter. However, the Twitterati had more reasons to be angry.

PM Modi will be in Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu to launch several development projects. At Kalaburagi, the PM will launch development projects in various sectors, including energy, health and education. He will dedicate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru. PM Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at Kalaburagi, a statement from his office said.

In Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, the Prime Minister will unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sector. In a major boost to the highway infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of Vikravandi-Sethiyathopu section, Sethiyahopu Cholopuram section and Cholopuram-Thanjavur section of NH-45C.