Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu today, hashtag #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter. Photos of these posters are being shared on social media and such posts have gone viral.

On Friday, the hashtag #GoBackModi was among the top trends on Twitter in India. In one of the posters that are doing the rounds of social media, Narendra Modi is depicted in a caricature. He is seen running away from a crowd that is raining slogans like #NoMoreModi and #ModiIsAMistake. The poster also has the text 'Modi never again' on top of the PM Narendra Modi's caricature.

These posts largely reflect the state's anger over the central government's failure to fulfil their promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a public meeting in Kanyakumari. He has unveiled a series of rail-road development projects for Kanyakumari and Tamil Nadu. These projects will play a vital role in enhancing rail and road connectivity within Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi also flagged off the Tejas Express between Madurai-Chennai via video conference facility. This will provide faster connectivity between the two cities. Also, PM Mod laid foundation stones for the restoration of Rail Connectivity between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi (17.20 km) at a cost of Rs 208 crore and for construction of a new bridge at Pamban Viaduct (2.05 Km) at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

Addressing a public meeting in Kanyakumari, PM Modi said, "India's first defence minister is from Tamil Nadu and IAF pilot Abhinandan is also from Tamil Nadu, we are proud of them."

Slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said, "After 30 years, a stable government with parliamentary majority is here. People wanted honesty not dynasty, security not surrender, opportunities not hurdles. People wanted progress, not policy paralysis.People wanted opportunities, not obstacles. People wanted security not stagnation.People wanted inclusive growth, not vote bank politics."

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, minister of State for shipping and finance Pon Radhakrishnan and many state ministers took part in the event.