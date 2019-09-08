The former chief coach of the Goa state swimming team, Surajit Ganguly, who was sacked on September 5 for raping a 15-year-old girl, has been remanded to six days police custody by a Goa magistrate on Sunday.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had promised stringent action against coach after a video of the alleged molestation went viral on the social media.

Ganguly, who was on the run, was arrested on Friday by a joint police team from Goa and Delhi, and was flown back to the coastal state on a transit remand in the early hours on Sunday.

"The accused has been remanded to six days in police custody," North Goa district Superintendent of Police Utkrist Prasun said.

The accused swimming coach has been booked at the Mapusa police station in North Goa district, under sections 461, 354, 376 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act and Sections 6 and 8 of the PocsoAct.

The victim has accused Ganguly, who had served as the chief coach of the Swimming Association of Goa for nearly two and a half years, of raping her.

The complaint followed hours after a video of the coach allegedly molesting the minor girl went viral on social media on Thursday, sparking uproar across the country.

"We have taken a suo moto step after the video surfaced online. We don't yet know where the incident took place, but we are trying to find out," Swimming Federation of India (SFI) president Digambar Kamat had told IANS.

A complaint was filed by the victim's father with the Kolkata Police, but the case was subsequently transferred to the Goa Police, after the victim revealed that the controversial video was shot in the coastal state.

(With agency inputs.)