The chief coach of the Goa state swimming team, Surajit Ganguly was sacked on Thursday, September 5, by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on basis of allegations of molestation as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju promised that stringent action will be taken against the former swimmer.

Apparently, a video and photographs surfaced on social media which went viral as they featured Ganguly molesting a minor girl. SFI president Digambar Kamat told IANS that they have taken the action by themselves and are trying to find out where the incident took place.

"We have taken a suo moto step after the video surfaced online. We don't yet know where the incident took place, but we are trying to find out," Kamat said to IANS.

Rijiju came into the picture when Pihu movie director Vinod Kapri took to Twitter and shared clips of the video tagging the Sports Minister and asking him to take strict action against the former coach. In the caption he mentioned that the girl was 15 years old.

"This needs your immediate ATTENTION Sir Kiren Rijiju. Swimming coach Surajit Ganguly is allegedly molesting 15-year-old swimmer. Just saw disturbing video. Can't share here," his tweet read.

In response to that Rijiju promised to take strict action against the alleged and mentioned that he will urge the police to take penal action against the coach.

"A stringent action will be taken through Sports Authority. Firstly, it's a heinous crime of serious nature so I'll urge the Police to take stringent penal action against the coach urgently," Rijiju's tweet read.

On September 5, the Sports Minister further tweeted that he has directed the SFI to make sure that the coach does not get employed anywhere in the country. "I've taken a strong view of the incident. The Goa Swimming Association has terminated the contract of coach Surajit Ganguly. I'm asking the Swimming Federation of India to ensure that this coach is not employed anywhere in India. This applies to all Federations and disciplines," he tweeted.

VM Prabhudessai, Director of Sports and Youth Affair's of Goa also said that the SFI president has verbally communicated with him about the termination of the coach's services. Ganguly who has won 12 international medals in swimming was appointed by the Goa Swimming Association two and a half years ago.