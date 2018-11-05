A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's supporters have allegedly threatened to gang-rape Goa Congress member Diya Shetkar if she campaigns against him, media reports say.

On Sunday, Shetkar, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Commitee (GPMCC) state secretary and a practising lawyer accused BJP leader Subhash Shirodkar's followers of threatening to gangrape her if she stood against him in his constituency of Siroda.

She has filed a police complaint at Panaji Police Station against the person who has threatened her and has urged the cops to take the issue very seriously. "To harass a woman, Shirodkar's supporters have stooped so low to threaten me of gangrape", Shetkar told ANI.

Shetkar said that the caller allegedly used "abusive and vulgar language." The person allegedly threatened to kill her if she ignored her warning, media reports say.

Shirodkar had quit Congress on 16 October 2018 and resigned as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) to join BJP, He has held many positions in the Goa Legislative Assembly. He has not responded to the allegations yet.

(with inputs from ANI)