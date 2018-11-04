A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a hospital worker and four other unidentified men when she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was earlier admitted to the hospital to treat a snake bite and was put on a ventilator. She was later shifted to the general ward.

The police investigating the incident told ANI, "Victim narrated her ordeal after she was shifted to the general ward. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway."

An FIR has been lodged against the five men who are on the run at the moment. The police are on the lookout for them.