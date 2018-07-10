A 91-year-old Mexican man was beaten up by a group of people in California and was asked to go back to his country, a media report said.

Rodolfo Rodriguez said he was walking to a nearby park in Willowbrook on July 4 when he passed by a woman and a little girl. Without warning, the woman assaulted him, hitting him with a concrete block and enlisting a group of men to join in beating him, CNN reported on Monday.

According to a witness, the woman screamed: "go back to your country, go back to Mexico".

"I didn't even bump into her kid," Rodriguez said. "I just passed her and she pushed me and she hit me until she was done."

He had travelled from Michoacan, Mexico, to visit his family in Willowbrook, his grandson Erik Mendoza said. He makes the trip about twice a year, and takes a walk through the neighbourhood every day after lunch, Mendoza said. "Everyone in the neighbourhood knows him already," he said.

Mendoza said his grandfather suffered a broken jaw, broken cheekbones, two broken ribs and bruises on his face, back and abdomen, reports CNN.

The police are looking for "a female suspect and three to four male suspects" in the assault, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Monday night. The motive of the attack remains unknown, the statement added.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Rodriguez's medical costs.

Tolerance for Mexicans and African-Americans in Trump's American have taken a dive, with more cases of racism recorded under his watch that previous president Barack Obama. The rise of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement has sparked a country-wide social movement, but police shootings of black people continue at alarmingly high rates.

South Americans are the latest to suffer after Trump's 'Zero Tolerance' policy became the topic of heated debate.