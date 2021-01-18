Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist and self-styled alien hunter who currently operates from Taiwan has recently released a video that shows a strange unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering in the skies of North Dakota. The object captured in the video has pulsating lights on its body, and it does not seem moving in the skies, but was hovering still in the atmosphere.

UFO sighting triggers alien debate

The eyewitness who captured the strange sighting revealed that the alleged UFO event happened on January 09, 2021, at around 07.20 AM. The video has been submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings.

Waring who claimed to have analyzed the event, concluded that this UFO sighting could be an irrefutable proof of alien existence on planet earth. He also added that the eyewitness could not record a long clip as he became frightened after seeing the glowing ring.

"The lights didn't' fly away, but were hovering in place in the fog. From what I see when I slow down the video, there is a black thick disk at the center of these lights. So it is a UFO and it is hovering in place. It is possible what this person was witnessing was a close encounter with a UFO that had just landed and had aliens disembark to study the inhabitants of this small town before they woke up. Wow, just an amazing encounter...I only wish he had stopped the car and gotten out to record more, but I'm sure fear played a part in him driving off," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The unusual revelation of former Israeli space security chief

It was around a few weeks back that Haim Eshed who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years assured the existence of aliens on earth. In an explosive interview given to Yediot Aharanot, Eshed claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with the aliens. Eshed also revealed that there is a galactic federation that involves aliens and human leaders.