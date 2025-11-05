After the grand inauguration of the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, the second day continued the enthusiasm as it marked the inauguration of the Skill Expo, a flagship showcase bringing together global innovations in workforce development and vocational training. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education; Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, and Electronics, IT & BT; and Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, along with Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Government of Mauritius.

The Skill Expo featured over 50 exhibitors across sectors, displaying cutting-edge skilling technologies, training tools, and scalable models aimed at strengthening India's position in the global talent ecosystem. Designed as a collaborative platform for B2B, B2G, and G2G networking, the pavilion drew participation from industry leaders, educational institutions, and international partners exploring pathways for future-ready skilling.

Ahead of the Expo inauguration, a ministerial panel discussion on "Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a Trillion USD Economy by 2032" set the tone for the day's proceedings. The session, chaired by Dr Sharanaprakash Patil, Priyank Kharge, and Dr M.C. Sudhakar, and moderated by Madan Padaki, Managing Trustee of the Head Held High Foundation, focused on aligning higher education and vocational training with emerging industry needs.

Speaking at the session, Dr Patil emphasised that Karnataka's skilling ecosystem must evolve in step with global standards to meet the state's economic ambitions. Priyank Kharge highlighted the importance of digital and AI-led skilling interventions to prepare youth for new-age industries. Dr Sudhakar stressed on integrating higher education and vocational frameworks to create a seamless pipeline of employable talent.

Mauritius Minister Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem lauded Karnataka's leadership in skill development, expressing interest in bilateral cooperation to exchange best practices and jointly develop training programs for future workforce needs.

The day concluded with "Karnataka Vaibhava," a cultural evening that celebrated the state's artistic legacy. The grand visual dance-drama, performed by Shivapriya School of Dance, Bengaluru, and NANDA Performing Arts, Dubai, brought together classical and folk forms in a vibrant display of Karnataka's cultural richness.

With global participation, cross-sectoral dialogues, and industry partnerships, the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 continues to reinforce Karnataka's role as a national leader in skill development and a key player in shaping India's workforce readiness for a trillion-dollar economy.