The inaugural edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 began today at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, marking a major milestone in Karnataka's mission to become a global hub for workforce innovation and skill excellence. The two-day summit, organized by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood (SDEL), sets the stage for dialogue between government leaders, industry experts, and global partners on preparing India's workforce for 2030 and beyond.

The summit was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education, and other senior dignitaries.

Hosted by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as the Knowledge Partner, the event underscores Karnataka's commitment to bridging the skill gap, enhancing employability, and fostering innovation-driven growth. This year's summit also welcomes Germany as the Country Partner, strengthening Karnataka's international collaborations in technical training and skilling ecosystems.

'Skill, patience, and consistency are the foundation of success'

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that building skills is a gradual and continuous process. "Skill is not built in a day. It is a product of patience, perseverance, and continuous learning," he said, urging young professionals to remain consistent in their learning journey. "Motivation gets you started, but consistency keeps you growing," he added.

He highlighted Karnataka's pioneering initiatives in skilling, noting that the state was among the first in India to establish a dedicated Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in 2016-17. "The Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana took skill development to every corner of the state, surpassing the initial target of training five lakh youth," Siddaramaiah said.

He also spoke about the government's Yuga program, which has trained over one lakh youth in emerging sectors such as IT, electronics, and animation — crucial areas driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Karnataka aims to become the Skill Capital of India and a $1 trillion economy by 2032, powered by talent, technology, and tenacity," he declared. "The world looks to Karnataka not just for innovation, but for inspiration. Every thought, every heart, and every hand will build the Karnataka of our dreams."

'Karnataka has always led where innovation happens'

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar commended the leadership of Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil and reaffirmed the state's role as a national leader in innovation and skill development. "Wherever innovation happens, Karnataka has always led first," he said. "The state has consistently set benchmarks in various sectors and remains open to discussions, collaborations, and knowledge sharing to strengthen the ecosystem of skill and innovation."

He further underscored the importance of international partnerships in shaping Karnataka's workforce vision. "Our long-term global partnerships, especially with German institutions, have been key to Karnataka's success story in skill development. Under the current government, we will continue to skill and upskill our youth workforce for the jobs of tomorrow."

'Workforce 2030' and the future of employability

Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, IAS (R), Chairman of the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), described the summit as a critical milestone toward realizing the 'Workforce 2030' vision. "Bengaluru Skill Summit strengthens our roadmap where scale, systems, and synergy come together," he said. "By aligning Karnataka's skilling strategy with global benchmarks, we are preparing young minds to navigate and lead in a rapidly evolving economy."

Echoing this sentiment, Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), highlighted the summit's role in building a connected, future-ready talent ecosystem. "Karnataka has always been at the forefront of connecting talent with opportunity — from nurturing India's IT capital to now shaping the AI workforce of 2030," he said. "The Government of Karnataka's forward-looking skilling initiatives are bridging the gap between education and employability by integrating industry, academia, and technology."

He added that KDEM's goal is to expand opportunities beyond Bengaluru. "Our focus is on empowering every youth, from Bengaluru to the Beyond Bengaluru clusters, to thrive in an AI-augmented economy," Gupta said. "This summit isn't just about showcasing progress — it's about charting an inclusive, innovative pathway for India to lead the world in workforce development."

Global partnerships and sessions on the future of skills

The inaugural ceremony began with a vibrant Karnataka Rajyotsava Sadagara cultural performance, followed by a welcome address from Shivakantamma (Kanta) Naik, Chairperson of KSDC and Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation.

Dignitaries present included Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Republic of Mauritius; Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj and IT & BT, Government of Karnataka; Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises; Dr. Manjunath Bhandary, MLC; Radhakrishna Doddamani, MP, Kalaburagi; and Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India, who addressed the gathering virtually.

The summit will feature a series of keynote sessions and roundtables with renowned leaders, including Subroto Bagchi (Co-founder of Mindtree), B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, IAS (R), CEO of NITI Aayog, and Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman of the Global Energy Alliance and former Chairman of Microsoft India and Bank of Baroda.

Over the next two days, the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 will host dialogues and workshops on critical topics such as "Local Skills for Global Opportunities," "Green Skills for a Sustainable Future," "Advancing Automation for Industry 4.0," "Karnataka as the Skills Gateway to the World," and a special Country Partner Session by German Missions in India.

The event will culminate with the Skillathon Finals, Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, and cultural performances celebrating the state's talent ecosystem.

Stay tuned for updates.