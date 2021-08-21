The global coronavirus caseload has topped 210.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.41 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.86 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 210,783,833, 4,413,673 and 4,867,003,253, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 37,611,752 and 627,833, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 32,358,829 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,528,099), Russia (6,613,107), France (6,660,315), the UK (6,459,643), Turkey (6,177,660), Argentina (5,124,963), Colombia (4,883,932), Spain (4,770,453), Italy (4,471,225), Iran (4,616,516), Indonesia (3,950,304), Germany (3,863,495) and Mexico (3,175,211), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of Covid deaths, Brazil comes second with 573,511 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (433,589), Mexico (251,319), Peru (197,716), Russia (171,480), the UK (131,805), Italy (128,683), Colombia (124,023), Indonesia (123,981), France (113,472), Argentina (110,070) and Iran (100,810).

US hospitalisation rate for children hits highest level

The Covid-19 hospitalisation rates for children in the US hit its highest levels ever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

As for adults, every age group under 50 has also surpassed its previous record of hospitalisation, said a media report, adding that "the biggest increase was in adults ages 30 to 39 and children under 18, both of which were more than 30 per cent higher than their previous peak", the Xinhua news agency reported.

The current rate of hospitalization for all ages is still below the figure in January, but considering more than 11,000 new hospital admissions have been recorded over the past week, the US might reach a new record high within a month, according to the CDC.

Singapore reports 40 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 40 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 66,406. The new infections included 36 locally transmitted cases.

As many as 19 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed under quarantine. Three are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 14 are currently unlinked, reports said.

A total of 380 cases are currently warded in hospitals. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 27 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). The MOH said that an 82-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on August 19, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in Singapore to 47.

As of August 19, 77 per cent of Singapore's population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

Myanmar reports 3,009 new cases in 24 hrs

Myanmar's State Administration Council has further extended the public holiday period to the end of August to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to the council's order on Friday. Myanmar reported 3,009 new Covid-19 infections with 151 more deaths in the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health's release on Friday.

As of Friday, the number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 368,768 in the country while the death toll was recorded at 14,096, the ministry's release said. Myanmar detected the first Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year.

Tunisia reports 3,127 new Covid-19 cases

Tunisian Health Ministry on Friday reported 3,127 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total tally in the North African country to 635,455.

The death toll from the virus rose by 18 to 22,394 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 587,780, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 2,446,616 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign on March 13, a total of 1,926,311 Tunisians have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, reports said.