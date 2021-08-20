India on Friday reported 36,571 new Covid cases and 540 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active caseload has declined to the lowest in the past 150 days, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend as less than 50,000 daily caseloads are being reported for the past 54 consecutive days now.

India's recovery rate from Covid infection currently stands at 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload also registered a decline of 524 in the past 24 hours, and cumulatively stands at 3,63,605, the lowest in the last 150 days. The active caseloads constitute 1.12 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

As per the health ministry data, total 36, 555 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centers in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,15,61,635 to the date in India. The death toll due to Covid in the country stands at 4,33,589 currently.

The weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent for the last 56 days and currently stands at 1.93 per cent. The daily positivity rate continued to remain below 3 per cent for the last 25 continuous days and currently stands at 1.94 per cent.

With the administration of 54,71,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 57.22 crore (57,22,81,488) as per provisional reports. This has been achieved through 63,56,785 sessions.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 18,86,271 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50,26,99,702 cumulative tests.

UP reports 29 new cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 29 new Covid positive cases and 35 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the state down to 407.

Cases were reported from just 16 districts, with Lucknow reporting the highest number of new cases at five. Banda and Bulandshahr also reported one death each.

"The reason UP is able to keep the infection under control is the aggressive testing," the spokesman said. On Thursday, the state carried out more than 2.36 lakh tests.

"More than 73,000 surveillance committees constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government are moving across 97,941 villages in all 75 districts for this activity, which began on May 5. We are targeting 100 per cent coverage of rural households," he said.

Delhi logs lowest daily Covid tally this year, at 25

Delhi recorded 25 new Covid cases on Thursday, the lowest single day tally in this year, and two deaths. According to the Health Department bulletin, the new cases take the total tally to 14,37,217, while the death toll is 25,079.

Two Covid patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,690, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the capital stands at 448, and 140 of them are being treated in home isolation.

According to the bulletin, the city has achieved 0.04 per cent Covid infection rate for the first time, while the recovery rate continues to be at 98.22 per cent. The death rate stays 1.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 69,160 new tests were conducted - 46,893 RT-PCR tests and 22,267 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number to 2,49,09,520 so far. As per the bulletin, there are 234 containment zones.

On the vaccination front, 1,37,955 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 1,01,704 received their first dose, and the remaining 36,251 beneficiaries the second. The total number of vaccinations in the capital city stands at 1,19,55,198, the bulletin said.

Dakshina Kannada tops Karnataka's Covid tally

Karnataka recorded 1,432 new Covid cases, 1,538 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to state Health Department bulletin.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.80 per cent, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.88 per cent. The number of total active cases stood at 21,133. As many as 1,507 patients have undergone mental health counselling.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded the most cases (326), followed by Bengaluru Urban (318), Udupi (162), Mysuru (103), Hassan (94) and Kodagu (72). Yadgir and Bagalkot districts saw zero cases.

Bengaluru logged 318 cases, 294 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of micro containment zones recorded were 127.

In terms of vaccination administration nationwide, Bengaluru stood in the second position (95,72,731), after Delhi (1,21,02,998).

As festive season begins, AIIMS doctors appeal for following Covid norms

The trajectory of daily Covid cases shows a declining trend in India but the threat of a spike in infection continues to loom, and with the festive season approaching, there is a need to be extra cautious, warn AIIMS Directors.

In a collective appeal, Directors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences across the country asked people to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible spike in the daily caseload.

AIIMS, Delhi, Director, Dr Randeep Guleria said that the Covid pandemic is not over yet and we need to be more cautious. "Avoid stepping out of the house unless absolutely necessary. Whenever you step out of the house, wear a mask. Keep washing your hands with soap. After touching anything, definitely use sanitiser. Health is important now," he advised.

