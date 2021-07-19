The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 190 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.08 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.61 billion, with Russia reporting more than 25,018 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of Johns Hopkins University revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 190,359,539, 4,088,092 and 3,619,607,690, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,079,069 and 609,018, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,106,065 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,376,574), France (5,929,929), Russia (5,884,593), Turkey (5,522,039), the UK (5,455,043), Argentina (4,756,378), Colombia (4,639,466), Italy (4,287,458), Spain (4,100,222), Germany (3,752,236) and Iran (3,523,263), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 542,214 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (413,609), Mexico (236,240), Peru (195,047), Russia (145,975), the UK (128,985), Italy (127,867), Colombia (116,307), France (111,662) and Argentina (101,549).

Surge seen in Russia

Amid fears of a surge in Covid cases, Russia registered 25,018 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,958,133, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.

The center reported 764 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 148,419, while the number of recoveries grew by 18,886 to 5,341,231, the Xinhua news agency reported. Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, added 4,357 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,463,135. More than 159 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Cuba reports 6K cases

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported on Sunday 6,279 cases and 62 deaths of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, said that the island has registered a total of 281,887 cases and 1,905 deaths from the disease, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"There is a high incidence throughout Cuba, except in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud," said Duran, who pointed to a higher rate of infection among young people, with 13,483 children and adolescents diagnosed in the last two weeks. The province of Matanzas, the current epicenter of the pandemic in the country, registered 1,669 new cases, followed by Havana (875), Santiago de Cuba (508), and Cienfuegos (406).

In July, Cuba has accumulated 87,942 infections and 603 deaths from Covid-19, while the vaccination campaign advances in the territories with the highest epidemiological risk. About 18 per cent of the island's population has received the three necessary doses of the nationally produced vaccines Abdala and Soberana, while 8.1 million total doses have been administered.

Bangladesh reports 11K new cases

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 11,578 new Covid-19 cases and 225 more deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 11,03,989 and death toll at 17,894. The official data showed that 39,806 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 932,008 including 8,845 new recoveries Sunday, said the DGHS. According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.62 per cent and the current recovery rate is 84.42 per cent. Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 13,768 on July 12 and the highest number of deaths of 230 on July 11.

(With inputs from IANS)