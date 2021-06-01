The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 170.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.54 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 170,580,362 and 3,546,731, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,264,380 and 594,568, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 28,047,534 cases.

India reports 1.2 million cases in 24 hrs

India reported 1,27,510 new infections in 24 hours -- its lowest in 50 days, as 2,795 more succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Tuesday. This is the least number of fresh infection reported after April 8, when India recorded 1,31,968 cases while on April 7, India witnessed 1,26,789 fresh cases.

Fatalities also dropped below the 3,000-mark for the first time since April 26, when the country witnessed 2,771 deaths. Most Metro cities are still fighting huge waves, though Mumbai and Delhi have arrested the surge.

India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,81,75,044 with 18,95,520 active cases and 3,31,895 deaths so far. According to the Health Ministry, a total of 2,55,287 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,59,47,629 in Covid cases till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,60,46,638 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 27,80,058 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 34,67,92,257 samples have been tested up to May 31 for Covid-19. Of these 19,25,374 samples were tested on Monday.

India registered record fatalities due to Covid on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

Other countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,545,554), France (5,728,788), Turkey (5,249,404), Russia (5,013,512), the UK (4,503,224), Italy (4,217,821), Argentina (3,781,784), Germany (3,689,921), Spain (3,678,390) and Colombia (3,406,456), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 462,791 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (329,100), Mexico (223,507), the UK (128,044), Italy (126,128), Russia (119,464) and France (109,690).

(With inputs from IANS)