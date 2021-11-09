The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.05 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.28 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 250,314,842, 5,055,334 and 7,285,904,320, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,613,052 and 755,631, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 34,366,987 cases and Brazil third with 21,886,077 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,379,062), Russia (8,689,818), Turkey (8,261,473), France (7,321,767), Iran (5,996,155), Argentina (5,298,069), Spain (5,032,056), Colombia (5,016,959), Italy (4,812,594), Germany (4,801,425), Indonesia (4,248,409), Mexico (3,826,786), Ukraine (3,233,178) and Poland (3,111,534), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (609,573), India (461,057), Mexico (289,734), Russia (243,405), Peru (200,438), Indonesia (143,557), the UK (142,293), Italy (132,423), Colombia (127,571), Iran (127,439), France (118,924) and Argentina (116,143).

UK records another 32,322 new coronavirus cases

The UK registered 32,322 new Covid-19 infections and 57 coronavirus related deaths on Monday, bringing the total loss of lives to 141,862, the UK Health Security Agency has said. The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

While the infections have fallen by 16.6 per cent in the past week, the number of deaths have increased by 8.2 per cent, Xinhua reported citing officials. There are currently 8,966 patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

The latest data came as the head of the British National Health Service (NHS) urged citizens to get vaccinated.

"With the twin threat of COVID and flu, we are facing a winter like no other and so it is even more important for people to get their jabs - first vaccine, second dose, booster or influenza," NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard said on Twitter.

More than 87 percent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. At the same time, more than 17 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.