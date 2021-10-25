The global coronavirus caseload has topped 243.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.94 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.80 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 243,637,026, 4,947,878 and 6,801,414,981, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 45,444,228 and 735,930, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 34,175,468 cases.

UK records another 39,962 new coronavirus cases

Another 39,962 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 8,773,674, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The country also reported a further 72 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 139,533. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

There are currently 8,238 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The latest data came as a "record number" of coronavirus booster jabs were administered on Saturday, with more than 800,000 shots given in the past 72 hours, according to the National Health Service (NHS).

Saturday was the biggest booster day on record, with more than 325,100 vaccines given. Currently, around 10 million people in England are eligible for the booster jab, including health and care workers, those with underlying health conditions, and people aged 50 and over.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the vaccine alone will not be enough to lift the world out of the pandemic. Margaret Harris, a spokeswoman for WHO, said "we really have to do other measures" to recover from Covid-19.

More than 86 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures showed.

Russia adds 35,660 Covid cases, 1,072 deaths in a day

Russia has registered 35,660 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,241,643, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday. The nationwide death toll grew by 1,072 to 230,600. Recoveries increased by 22,784 to 7,165,921, Xinhua news agency reported.

The capital city Moscow has reported 5,279 new Covid cases, taking the city's caseload to 1,766,929. Russia's second largest city St Petersburg will go into lockdown, shutting restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, sports centers and non-essential trade from Oct 30 to Nov 7.

Other countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,729,763), the UK (8,814,735), Russia (8,112,999), Turkey (7,851,775), France (7,226,974), Iran (5,860,844), Argentina (5,280,358), Spain (4,997,732), Colombia (4,991,050), Germany (4,476,078), Italy (4,741,185), Indonesia (4,240,019) and Mexico (3,781,661), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (605,644), India (454,269), Mexico (286,259), Russia (226,464), Peru (200,019), Indonesia (143,205), the UK (139,950), Italy (131,826), Colombia (127,067), Iran (125,223), France (118,405) and Argentina (115,826).