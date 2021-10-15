India has recently sent crores of Covid vaccine shots to four nations in its neighbourhood under the "Vaccine Maitri" programme, it was announced on Thursday. Each received 10 crore doses.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has exported the Covid vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Iran and its "top priority" is the neighbourhood countries.

India resumed vaccines export in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 starting from October to fulfil its commitment of India towards the World Health Organisation's Covax programme in line with the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

India is one of the largest contributors to the progamme aiming at equitable distribution of Covid vaccines from vaccine manufacturing nations contribute to other countries.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Wednesday said that India will manufacture more than 28 crore shots of the Covid vaccine in October as it pushes to ramp up supply.