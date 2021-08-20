Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who earlier contracted coronavirus, was put on oxygen support on Friday after his oxygen levels dipped alarmingly, a doctor said.

Dhruv Chaudhary, Head of Pulmonary Medicine Department of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, who is monitoring Vij's condition, told the media that Vij was put on oxygen support at his residence in Ambala city, some 50 km from here.

He said the minister's oxygen level dipped below 80 in the morning. By the evening the oxygen saturation reached 89, but it was still low.

"We are monitoring his condition and if required, he will be hospitalised," Chaudhary added.

Anil Vij volunteered for Covaxin

On November 20, Vij was given a shot of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for which he had volunteered.

Later, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech had said the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine could be determined only 14 days after a second dose.

"Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious. Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the second dose," the company had said in a statement.

