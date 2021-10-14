The global coronavirus caseload has topped 239 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.87 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.53 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 239,115,805, 4,873,400 and 6,533,844,047, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,681,561 and 719,515, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 34,001,743 cases.

Russia confirms 28,717 daily Covid infections

Russia registered 28,717 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 28,190 the day before, taking the nationwide tally to 7,861,681, the official monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 984, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total number of deaths due to the disease to 219,329, Xinhua news agency reported. The number of recoveries increased by 21,801 to 6,916,086.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 4,410 new cases, down from 4,699 the day before, taking the city's total to 1,692,786. More than 45.3 million Russians have been fully vaccinated, according to media reports.

Philippines reports 7,181 new Covid cases, death toll tops 40K

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,181 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,690,455 so far.

The DOH also reported that 173 more people died from Covid complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,069, Xinhua news agency reported. Wednesday's caseload is the lowest since August 3.

"The relatively low cases today is due to lower laboratory output (on) Monday," the DOH said in a statement. The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 20.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Singapore reports 3,190 new Covid cases

Singapore reported 3,190 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 135,395, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. Of the new cases, 2,721 were recorded in the community, 498 were in migrant worker dormitories, and six were imported, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,507 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 300 in a serious condition requiring oxygen supplementation, and 46 in critical condition in the intensive care units, said the MOH. Besides, nine more cases have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

As of Tuesday, 84 per cent of the local population have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

Indonesia reports 1,233 new Covid cases, 48 more deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,233 within one day to 4,231,046, with the death toll adding by 48 to 142,811, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 2,259 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from Covid-19 to 4,067,684, the Xinhua news agency reported.

To date, at least 59.41 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 102.68 million have taken their first doses, the ministry added. The Indonesian government is targeting to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

Other Countries

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,597,949), the UK (8,311,654), Russia (7,742,899), Turkey (7,540,193), France (7,164,924), Iran (5,742,083), Argentina (5,268,653), Spain (4,980,206), Colombia (4,975,656), Italy (4,707,087), Germany (4,343,591), Indonesia (4,231,046) and Mexico (3,732,429), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (601,574), India (451,189), Mexico (282,773), Russia (215,438), Peru (199,727), Indonesia (142,811), the UK (138,487), Italy (131,421), Colombia (126,726), Iran (123,275), France (118,080) and Argentina (115,582).