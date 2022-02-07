The global coronavirus caseload has topped 394.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.73 million and vaccinations to over 10.05 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 394,757,639 and 5,738,898, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,050,544,827.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 76,505,004 and 902,624, according to the CSSE.

India's Covid Cases

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,188,138 infections and 501,979 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,546,399 infections and 632,514 deaths).

India's single-day Covid cases dropped below one lakh, reporting 83,876 new infections in a span of 24 hours on Monday. In the time span, 895 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 5,02,874, said the Union Health ministry on Monday morning.

The active Covid cases now stand at 11,08,938, which constitute 2.62 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,99,054 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of Covid cases in India to 4,06,60,202. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.19 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 11,56,363 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.15 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 9.18 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.25 per cent.

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (20,887,052), the UK (17,923,805), Russia (12,612,259), Turkey (12,238,501), Italy (11,621,736), Germany (11,059,873), Spain (10,199,716), Argentina (8,589,879), Iran (6,579,266), Colombia (5,966,706), Poland (5,163,780) and Mexico (5,141,291), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with Covid death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (328,664), Mexico (309,417), Peru (206,891), the UK (158,856), Italy (148,771), Indonesia (144,497), Colombia (135,757), France (133,501), Iran (132,830), Argentina (122,684), Germany (118,723), Ukraine (108,027) and Poland (106,597).

(With inputs from IANS)