Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that Covid vaccines have several side effects that could even result in the death of people. And now, a person has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking compensation of Rs 1000 crore, claiming that his daughter has died due to side effects of the Covid vaccine.

Doctor's death due to Covid vaccine?

Petitioner Dilip Lunawat claimed that the death of his daughter Snehal Lunawat was due to the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine. The respondents in the plea are Serum Institute of India, partner Bill Gates, along with the State and Union government.

In the plea, Dilip Lunawat revealed that his daughter Snehal was a senior lecturer at a medical college in Nagpur. The young medical professional received the Covid vaccine (Covishield) on January 28, 2021. Dilip claimed that his daughter died due to Covid vaccine side effects on March 01, 2021.

According to Lunawat, his daughter was compelled to receive the Covid vaccine as she was a health worker. He also alleged that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have given a false narrative claiming that coronavirus vaccines are safe.

AEFI accepted Lunawat's claims

In the petition, Dilip Lunawat alleged that the Central Government's After Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) had also accepted that Snehal's death was the result of side effects associated with coronavirus vaccination.

"She had bleeding, clot formation with low platelets which are all signs of the same condition linked to Astra Zeneca and Covishield vaccine in foreign countries and few in India now. Doctors detected venous sinus thrombosis which was followed by an intracranial brain hemorrhage. They performed craniotomy and clot removal surgery. Thereafter she was on a ventilator for 14 days in Gurgaon but her condition did not improve," the plea added.

The petition also noted that the doctor who died due to Covid side effects should be considered a martyr, and should be given a compensation of Rs 1000 crore.