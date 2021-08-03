As the coronavirus vaccination rollout is progressing steadily across the world, a section of people and anti-vaxxers have several times expressed their concerns about possible side effects of the vaccine. It should be noted that developing some side effects after receiving the coronavirus vaccine shot is completely normal, and most of these side effects could be mild. However, there is a small section of people who end up developing serious allergic reactions to the vaccine.

Allergic reaction to Covid vaccines

An allergic reaction to the Covid vaccine usually happens when one or the other ingredients present in the jab result in an unpleasant reaction that leads to anaphylaxis. Even though it is very difficult to predict who will develop an allergic reaction to Covid vaccines, a person with a prior history has a higher risk of developing potential unpleasant reactions.

If a person develops an allergic reaction after taking Covid vaccines, he or she requires immediate medical care. After receiving the vaccine, it is mandatory to stay in the vaccination center for 30 minutes, so that health experts can monitor the potential side effects.

However, people should understand that an immediate allergic reaction can strike as late as four hours post-vaccination. So, it is always wise to stay alert after receiving the Covid jab. If a person develops anaphylaxis, he or she should get immediate medical attention. People should also note that allergic reactions can be well-managed if diagnosed in time, and this single factor should not make you decide not to receive the jab.

Common side-effects after receiving Covid vaccines

Some of the common allergic reactions people used to develop after receiving the coronavirus vaccines are skin reactions like hives, blisters, redness and swelling, hypotension, sweating, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, severe headache, wheezing, and coughing. People should also understand that an allergic reaction is different from an adverse reaction.

An adverse reaction is defined as a serious reactogenic, that often turns life-threatening when a person is administered with the vaccine shot. In layman's language, an allergic reaction is mediated by an immediate immune response. However, an adverse reaction can be witnessed in a span of 7-20 days post-vaccination, and some of them are blood clots and myocarditis.