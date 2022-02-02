India on Wednesday reported 1,61,386 new cases in the last 24 hours, 3.4 per cent lower than a before of 1,67,059 cases.

In the same time span, as many as 1,733 deaths were also reported as Kerala added a backlog of 1,063 fatalities which were included in day's count, taking the death toll to 4,97,975.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 51,887 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 16,096 cases, Maharashtra with 14,372 cases, Karnataka with 14,366 cases and Gujarat with 8,338 cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 16,21,603 which constitute 3.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,81,109 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,95,11,307. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.91 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 17,42,793 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 73.24 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 14.15 per cent while daily positivity rate has come down to 9.26 per cent., below 10 per cent from 11.6 per cent.

With the administration of over 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 167.29 crore as of Wednesday morning.

Global Caseload

Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 381.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.68 million and vaccinations to over 9.95 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 381,223,883 and 5,685,472, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,955,996,883.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 75,316,209 and 890,528, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (41,469,499 infections and 496,242 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,634,781 infections and 628,356 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (19,681,231), the UK (17,544,380), Russia (11,795,059), Turkey (11,722,483), Italy (11,116,422), Spain (10,039,126), Germany (10,079,791), Argentina (8,427,778), Iran (6,408,244) and Colombia (5,901,715), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (325,321), Mexico (306,091), Peru (205,834), the UK (157,404), Italy (146,925), Indonesia (144,320), Colombia (134,551), Iran (132,504), France (132,307), Argentina (121,513), Germany (118,026), Ukraine (107,086) and Poland (105,434).