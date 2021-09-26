For the younger generation of Srinagar, today's air-show organized by the Indian Air Force was a unique event as the first time they witnessed Sukhoi and MiG 21 fighter jets.

The last show by IAF was performed in Srinagar in the year 2008 so after a gap of 13 long years today's event titled 'Give Wings to Your Dreams' was held.

The aim of holding this event was aimed at inspiring the youth of Kashmir towards joining the Air Force and be committed to nation-building.

"IAF ac took to the skies for an aerial display over Dal Lake in #Srinagar today with a live performance by the AFBand on the ground. The audience was witness to performances by Su-30MKI, Chinook, Paramotor gliders along with Suryakiran and Akashganga teams", the Indian Air Force tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

People throng banks of Dal Lake to witness air show

A large number of people including students and NCC cadets have thronged on the banks of the Dal Lake to witness the thrilling event. Some people were seen recording videos when fighter jets were hovering over the skies of Dal Lake.

The event was part of the celebration marking India's 75 years of independence. The event was witnessed by hundreds of school children and people from across the valley at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) overlooking the Dal Lake here.

The event started with the oldest fighter jets of the IAF — MiG 21s — flying over the famous Dal Lake and past the enthusiastic audience at SKICC.

The four MiG 21 fighter jets roaring in the sky presented a salute in right turn to the dais as they flew past, receiving thundering applause from the audience", a local newspaper reported. It was followed by IAF's Akash Ganga skydiving team, which performed the exciting exercise with its pilots jumping out of the aircraft.

The 10-member team led by Squadron Leader Aftab Khan performed thrilling moves achieving a 120 kmph speed as it moved towards the ground.

Besides inculcating the spirit of nationalism, peace, and communal harmony, the air show has also made the youth of the region acquainted with the new technological advancements achieved by the Indian Air Force.

Lt Governor salutes courage of IAF personnel

While inaugurating the air-show Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha saluted the courage and valour of IAF personnel and paid tributes to the martyrs of the Air Force who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

"Youth must take inspiration from our brave hearts, and discharge their social, moral duties with great responsibility and renew their resolve towards nation-building," said the Lt Governor.

He called upon the youth of J&K UT to join the Indian Air Force to give wings to their dreams.

Mentions names of newly recruited woman pilots from Rajouri

Lt Governor made it a point to mention the success of two girls from the border district of Rajouri selected as flying officers in the Indian Air Force.

"Our girls are leading by an example in every field. Mawya Sudan, the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Rajouri district, and Tahira Rehman from Rajouri who has been selected as flying officer in IAF are inspiring other young girls of J&K to follow in their footsteps, the Lt Governor observed.

Terming women's role as imperative in J&K's socio-economic development, the Lt Governor said that women's empowerment will bring revolutionary changes in society. From education to entrepreneurship, we are laying a solid platform for them so that they achieve new heights of success, he added.