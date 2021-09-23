Inhabitants of the border district of Rajouri are celebrating the success of another daughter of this most backward region of Jammu and Kashmir. Tahira Rehman, a resident of Khodbani village in Khawas tehsil of Rajouri has been selected for training for grant of short service commission in AE(L) branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Daughter of ex-honorary Captain Abdul Rehman, Tahira is the first girl from the Gujjar community of Jammu and Kashmir to be selected as Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force and it is a matter of pride for her community as well as Rajouri district. Earlier Maya Sudan from Lamberi village of Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri was selected as Flying Officer.

Capt Abdul Rehman, Tahira's father, expressed his pride in his daughter's achievement. He said, "We are feeling proud. Since childhood, she desired to become a pilot, and ultimately she achieved her goal with hard work and dedication. We have been receiving congratulatory messages from across Jammu and Kashmir."

"I am proud of my daughter. This was her dream since childhood. I am sure she will add to her laurels soon. This is just the beginning. Everyone is treating her like her own daughter. People from all over Jammu and Kashmir are supporting and motivating her. It is an inspiring story for everyone," said Rakiya Begum, mother of Tahira.

Locals throng Tahira's house to congratulate her

Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or ethnicity, people from every section are celebrating this success of Tahira's in her village, which is situated, 145 km from the district headquarters of Rajouri. There is no road to Tahira Rehman's village and house, but people walk four kilometers to reach her house to congratulate her.

Mother's dedication behind Tahira's success story

It is all due to the dedication of Tahari's mother that she (Tahira) fulfilled her childhood dream. As Tahira's father was usually posted out J&K in the Army, it was her mother who lived with children in the remote village and ensured proper education. There was no primary school in the village. The nearest primary school was three kilometers away. There was a forest on the way. So Rakiya used to carry her daughter Tahira on her shoulder till the fifth grade and take her to school every day and then bring her back from school.