With the arrest of six persons, the special cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-ISI coordinated and organized terror module that has been closely managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother.

The arrested terrorists were planning nationwide attacks during the coming festive season. Two of the arrested six terrorists were trained in Pakistan recently for executing terror attacks especially bomb blasts and operating firearms like AK-47 riffles.

Identities of arrested persons have been established as Jaan Mohammad Seikh (47) of Maharashtra, Osama (22) Jamianagar, Delhi, Moolchand alias Lala (47) of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Qamar (28) of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammad Abu Bakar (23), Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh and Mohammad Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Police said high-end imported weapons like Italian pistols firearms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the arrested persons. Police said the arrested persons were likely to target the states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Plan to execute terror attacks made across the border

Quoting Neeraj Thakur, Special Cell Commissioner, Delhi Police, a news agency reported that two among them were trained in Pakistan recently. "We got inputs from the central agency that plans across the border are being made to execute terror activities in several cities in India. Delhi Police Special Cell made a special team after the input. After analyzing human and technical inputs, we observed the terror network is spread over several states. This is a Pak coordinated and organized module." Delhi police claimed.

Quoting Thakur news agency ANI reported, "These people were very closely coordinated from across the border. Two teams were made. The first team was managed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim. This team was made for passing on and safekeeping firearms from across the border. Sameer and Lala were part of this underworld team."

"The second team was to arrange funding through Hawala. One of the arrested persons was given the role to identify cities and locations during the festive season especially Navratra and Ramleela so that IED and bombs can be exploded," reports said.

Pak also trained 15 Bangla-speaking terrorists

According to reports, two of the arrested terrorists namely Osama and Zeeshan made a startling revelation that there were around 14-15 Bengali-speaking people with them when they were taken to Pakistan from Muscat. These people were divided into different groups. Delhi Police believes that these people were also taken for a similar kind of training.

"Osama and Zeeshan were first taken to Muscat by flight and from there, they reached Pakistan by boat and ship. They were kept at a farmhouse near Gwadar Port where they were provided training to make explosives and operating firearms including AK-47. The training was for around 15 days. After receiving the training they came back to India via Muscat. Reaching India they started working as sleeper cells," police said.