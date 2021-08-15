On the auspicious occasion of 75th Independence Day of the nation, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha is dedicating 100-feet Tricolour to the nation on August 15. This Tricolour is installed at the historic Hari Parvat Fort in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, in record time.

As part of the celebrations to mark the 75 years of Independence Day, a 100-ft tall national flag has already been installed by the Army at Gulmarg in Kashmir. The proposal to hoist the flag measuring 24 feet x 36 feet, at the hilltop fort, was made by the Flag Foundation of India.

Prayers of all religions were held on the top of the Hari Parvat to lay the foundation for installing the 100-feet Tricolour. The 100-feet mast of the flag was constructed at Delhi and transported to Kashmir.

The mast consists of four sections weighing 1.5 tons. The flag mast was manually carried from the base of Hari Parvat to the site by 45 citizens of J&K. It took six days to transport this mast and four days to erect it. This is the first time that such a Tricolour mast was moved and erected manually.

J&K Govt provides all support to Flag Foundation

The Flag Foundation of India has proposed to hoist the flag at Hari Parbat Fort at a height of 100 feet, having the description of 24 feet x 36 feet and sought all the necessary logistic support from the Divisional Administration as well as from the stakeholders viz. Archaeological Survey of India, UT of J&K, Forest Department, Airport Authority of India, Tourism Department.

According to an official notification issued by the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Head of the Department (HODs) have been directed to hoist the national flag strictly as per India's Flag Code of India 2002. The officers have also been asked to ensure that the Flag Code of India is not violated.

Hari Parvat is located West of Dal Lake

Hari Parvat is also known as Kooh-e-Maran, which is located West of Dal Lake in Srinagar in the Union Territory. According to the district administration, the fort was built by Afghan Governor Atta Mohammad Khan in the 18th century. Then, in 1590, a long wall was built by Emperor Akbar. Surrounded by praiseworthy structures of all kinds, the fort makes Dal Lake look great.

J&K celebrating Amrut Mahotsav

Like other parts of the country, Amrut Mahotsav of Independence is being celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. Several programs are being organized to ensure the participation of individuals in the festival.