In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old girl playing on a swing made with saree died from suffocation in Udupi district of Karnataka on Monday.

The deceased girl is identified as Manvitha, a resident of Nitte village near Karkala town in Udupi.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggested that the incident had taken place when Manvitha, daughter of Lakshmi Poojari, had gone to play at the residence of her paternal uncle. The victim and a girl from the neighbourhood made a swing out of the saree and played.

The saree got wrapped around the neck of the girl and she died out of suffocation. When the incident came to light, the victim was rescued and rushed to Nitte's Community Health Centre. However, the doctors declared her dead.

Karkala police have registered a case in this regard and are probing the incident.

(With inputs from IANS)