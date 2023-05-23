There is no dearth of instances where social media has been used to verbally batter police authorities for inaction. Appreciation posts, few and far between as they may be, are a change quite refreshing, much-needed and most welcome.

A Twitter user shared her ordeal of having come across goons on the road where the Karnataka police played both the hero and the rescue ranger. Citing personal experience, she writes, "Hoysala Appreciation Post. Stuck away in heavy rain with mom, taking shelter at a store. Out of nowhere, 3 guys started harassing us, using cuss words and dancing. One guy even started peeing in front of us and kept screaming that we should see him."

What sounds like one of the worst nightmare for anyone and a scene straight out of crime drama, ended on a reassuring note. Within five minutes, there's hope in sight and a lesson for the goons. Continues the post, "But within 5 minutes, a Hoysala Jeep arrived (thanks to the Jalebi Angdi uncle's call). Not only did they put an end to the troublemakers (it was a treat to watch that), but they also checked on us, ensuring our safety and even offered to drop us home." It's not just the post, but netizens joined in too applauding the Karnataka police for their prompt arrival and due action on the hooligans.

Safety of women and public spaces

Sexual harassment, stalking, voyeurism are all covered under Indian Penal Code. Eve teasing is a non-compoundable and cognizable offence too. While the term eve-teasing is not separately recognised or defined in the IPC but its provisions regarding prohibition are covered under the IPC and dealt with under Section 354 and 509. Covering a broader aspect of harassment, eve-teasing is any untoward behaviour which makes women uncomfortable in public places. Several studies on eve-teasing have highlighted the psychological impact on adolescent girls. Comparatively, very few have delved deep into the criminal psychology behind the act. Psychologists believe that incidents of eve-teasing are deep rooted in male psychology shaped through patriarchy, it is connected with feelings of power and control and beliefs that women are powerless.