To put in Kareena Kapoor Khan's words, Arbaaz Khan is now a 'khulla saand' after getting divorced with Malaika Arora in 2017 and currently enjoying his new romantic phase with his Italian girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. A few days ago, Arbaaz admitted that he is dating Giorgia but said he is not sure where the relationship will go. In the meantime, instead of wasting their time in thinking about their near future, Arbaaz and Giorgia, are painting the town red with their romance which they have now extended to the social media as well.

Earlier, when the rumours of Arbaaz dating Giorgia were doing the rounds of the industry, it was reported that Giorgia was a good dancer and she lived up to it when she recently posted her dance video on Instagram. Flaunting her lean figure, Giorgia was seen moving a magician's rope trick on the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's popular ghazal-qawwali Mere Rashke Qamar. And like her followers, her boyfriend Arbaaz Khan was floored by her sensuous moves as well. Within no time, Arbaaz reposted Giorgia's Instagram post making it on his timeline for the rest of his fans to watch as well.

If reports are to be believed, Arbaaz is going to marry his rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani in a court. The couple is yet to decide their wedding date and their marriage will reportedly be an intimate affair in the presence of close friends and family members.

In fact, Malaika has also reportedly given her nod to Arbaaz and Georgia's relationship. The two had come face-to-face with each other at Arpita Khan's house during the Ganpati celebration and got along pretty well. Moreover, Arbaaz and Georgia even went on a double-date with Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak.

It is also being said that Georgia, who was last seen in a Bollywood movie called Guest in London released in 2017, will be seen playing a pivotal role in an upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, take a look at Giorgia's killer moves which stole Arbaaz's heart.