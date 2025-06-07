The General Insurance Council (GIC) of India has launched a nationwide print, outdoor & television campaign, 'Achha Kiya Insurance Liya', to highlight the importance of insuring health, vehicles, property, and livelihood.

The highly engaging campaign, consisting of a series of television commercials, also featured well-known filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra as Jayesh Bhai, who escapes unhurt while a cricket bat smashes his car's windscreen. He smilingly accepts his fate as he's already taken out motor insurance.

Narrated by real pet characters, the campaign features scenarios where insurance proves useful, including a dog describing his owner's fall, a cat reacting to a car accident, and a cricket match gone wrong that results in property damage and injuries.

The campaign, created by Lowe Lintas, launched during the IPL season to leverage its massive reach, moves away from complex jargon and fear-based messaging, using simple, relatable stories to highlight the benefits of insurance. It is supported by a robust media plan covering TV, digital, print, radio, and OOH to reach all parts of India, including rural areas.

On-ground activations are planned in over 200 rural and semi-urban towns, with communication in multiple Indian languages, with the goal of making the idea of insurance more accessible and engaging for the general public, said the company.