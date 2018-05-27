An eerie video has been submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) recently, and it shows a ghost-like flying entity. In the initial moments of the video, the alleged evil spirit was seen resting on the ground and later it shoots up to the sky in the most mysterious manner.

The video was later shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' where it has already received more than 6,900 views. As the video went viral, spiritualists started claiming that this could be a solid proof of the existence of soul. The soul is yet to get salvation, they reason out.

"Evil spirits on the move. It's time to armor up in Jesus name! Plead the blood of Jesus over your homes and stay prayed up.," commented VoltixD, a YouTube user.

On the other hand, alien buffs and UFO enthusiasts have a different story to tell. According to these conspiracy theorists, the object featured in the video might be a cloaking UFO which came from the deeper space. These theorists argue that aliens have very advanced technology to stay invisible and that they can even shape-shift, if necessary.

However, skeptics are not convinced with either the alien or ghost theory. They brushed it aside as an anomaly in the video probably caused by a bug in the camera lens. They also suggest that the object spotted might be actually an insect sitting in the camera lens.

"Another one of these videos again! This must be their first time owning a camera with night vision. That is clearly an insect on the lens. You can even see its legs moving as it crawls up the frame. I have a camera on my house and I see all kinds of weird stuff on it at night but 95% of the time it's either insects, rain or dust," commented Caramel Reese, a YouTube user.