Former fast-bowler Karsan Ghavri has praised Team India for their consistency in multi-national events despite them failing to lift any such trophy since 2013. Ghavri feels people of the country are so used to winning trophies that a semi-final or a final berth just doesn't work with them anymore.

After winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, India have gone on to lose the final of 2014 WT20 and semi-final of 2016 WT20. The 'Men in Blue' also tasted defeat in the semi-finals of 2015 World Cup and 2019 World Cup respectively. They were also defeated by Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final as well.

Ghavri on Team India's trophy drought

"But the Indian team is reaching the knockouts, right? See, over the years, right since 1983, we have entered so many finals, so many trophies we have won," Ghavri was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"I think it's the habit of winning trophies which we have developed over the years, because of which we are not content as long as we do not have a trophy in hand - even if that means we tend to overlook the fact that the Indian team has done so well to reach the final four or final two. Playing all nine teams and topping the group in a World Cup is no mean feat," he added.

Ghavri also heaped praise on former India opener Sunil Gavaskar and stated he played during a very tough era for batsmen when fast-bowlers used to rule the roost. "He (Gavaskar) played all his cricket on uncovered pitches and there were no restrictions on bouncers. Against all of that, he's scored 34 centuries and 10000 runs, batting against brilliant attacks," Ghavri said.

"When he was playing, every team had a quality fast bowler - genuine and express. Australia had Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson; West Indies had five of them. England had Bob Willis. Pakistan had Imran and Sarfraz. New Zealand had Sir Richard Hadlee. As an opening batsman, he scored all those runs," He said.