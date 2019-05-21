With all doubts about his participation in the World Cup laid to rest, England's new recruit Jofra Archer is all set to don the colours of three lions in the upcoming ICC 2019 World Cup. The 24-year old is looking forward to the challenge and has already set his sights on getting the biggest wicket in international cricket today – that of Virat Kohli.

Archer did come face-to-face with the India captain in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) but wasn't able to pick up the prize wicket. He wants to add this feather in his cap when England take on India at Edgbaston on June 30.

"I would quite like to get Virat out. I wasn't able to get him in the IPL," the genuinely quick fast bowler said in an interview to British broadcasters Sky Sports. But that's not the only scalp which the Barbados-born bowler is looking for. He mentioned another name alongside Kohli that he wants to add to his victims list apart from desiring to contribute to his team's success in every match.

"And probably Chris Gayle again but I want to have an impact in whatever games I do play in and take as many wickets as possible," the young fast bowler stated.

Apart from batsmen in the opposition ranks, he also considers his own teammate, Jos Buttler, as a highly-dangerous player. Both men were playing for the same team in IPL also and Archer said the experience of bowling to the English keeper-batsman was quite testing.

"He is a 360 cricketer. He can hit you straight down the ground or over the keepers head. I don't think anywhere is safe with him," the right-arm pacer explained.

Test prospects

With his elevation into the English ODI team, there is already speculation about whether he could be brought into the Test side for the Ashes series that follows the World Cup. Here, the young seamer is cautious and desists from making any definite comments.

"'If they do (pick me in Ashes squad), I would be over the moon. But right now, I've got a World Cup to think about. I've only just gotten in the side and I don't expect to waltz into the Test side. If selected I will work my butt off, but if not, I will go back to Sussex and put in the performances."

The presence of Archer in the English ODI team may just put the final piece of a jigsaw puzzle in place for the hosts. Possessing a highly potent ODI line-up and two very capable spinners, all they needed was a pacer with expertise in limited-overs bowling. That is precisely what they have in place with the newly-qualified member of English side.