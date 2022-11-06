Rumours of trouble brewing in Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's marital world has taken over the internet. Many websites in Pakistan reported about the couple having marital discords and ever since, netizens have been going through Sania's posts and trying to find meanings in it. One such post came just two days back, take a look.

Sania's emotional post

Sania shared a picture with her son recently and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days." A few days back, Sania had also shared on her stories "Where do broken hearts go?" While many asked the reason behind such a post, Sania and Shoaib have maintained complete silence on the matter.

There have been rumours in Pakistani media about Shoaib Malik reportedly cheating on her during the shooting of a show. Sania had recently shared several pictures of her son on his birthday.

Farah Khan's comment on Sania's post

She wrote, "I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled :) You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn't be prouder to be your mumma You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew ..I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever."

Reacting to it, Farah Khan, who is one of the closest friends of Sania in the industry, commented, "I know now the true n only lov of ur life.. every time i see u with izhaan."

Whether this is just a slight disagreement or something bigger, remains to be seen.