Social media is rife with reports of trouble brewing between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. It is not all rosy in the marital world of power couple of the sports world. The couple got married in 2010 and also have a son together. Many news outlets in Pakistan have now run the story of the couple being at the verge of breaking their marriage.

What went wrong?

It all started when the couple celebrated their son's birthday recently. While Shoaib Malik shared the pictures from the birthday party, Sania didn't. On top of that, the renowned sports personality also shared post on a 'broken heart' that has left netizens talking. Apart from this, Sania has also been sharing posts on rough times.

If the Pakistani reports are to be believed, Shoaib Malik reportedly cheated on Sania during the shoot of a show. Sania and Shoaib had a roller coaster of a love story and marriage. While there were many from India and Pakistan who celebrated the relationship, there were many who hounded the couple for months.

Sania - Shoaib's love story

Sania had revealed that it was the former Pak skipper's honesty that touched her. "A few months after we started seeing each other, he basically told me that 'Look I want to marry you. I will come to meet your family, and you tell me when you want to get married because I want to marry you. So let me know if it's a yes," she told a publication.