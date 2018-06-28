Frank Kimbler, a New Mexican geologist has claimed that he has discovered extraterrestrial material from the legendary Roswell UFO crash spot, a news report published in KRQE said.

The UFO crash happened in 1947 and several media outlets reported about a spaceship crash in Roswell, New Mexico. Initially, some of the military personnel claimed that an alien UFO had allegedly landed on the earth at the spot. However, the news was hushed up and on the very next day, the US military said the crashed object was actually a weather balloon.

Frank Kimbler said that he came across the debris when he was searching for UFO remnants in the alleged crash site for over seven years. He said he discovered some debris at the area which might be of extraterrestrial origin.

Kimbler used a metal detector during the search and collected 20 metallic fragments. After initial analysis, he found that some of these fragments might have a non-earthly origin.

"Some of it could be trash, camper trash, but some of it could be interesting. I started looking around all over the place, looking to see if the helicopters were going to fly over, because you get paranoid when you read the stories of about Roswell and what's happened to people when they've come forward with stuff. Some of the material that I found out there has been tested and it has anomalies that suggest that it might be of extraterrestrial origin," said Kimbler told the media outlet.

Kimbler also revealed that he is pretty much scared about conducting a study in Roswell crash spot, as several stories are already popular about the so-called Men in Black knocking at people's doorsteps for revealing the details about aliens and extraterrestrials.

Fear of Kimbler reached sky high when he was contacted by the Bureau of Land Management.

"I said sure, about had a heart attack. I'm going, 'Oh, they're going to arrest me, they're going to confiscate this material. I always thought that I was within my legal rights as a citizen of the US to go out and metal detect. However, It had a happy ending. I got clarification on the rules and regulations from the BLM and there was no confiscation of materials," added Kimbler.

Kimbler also revealed that he will continue his exploration to find the extraterrestrial debris, but made it clear that he will do it in the right way by cooperating with the Bureau of Land Management.