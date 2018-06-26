A group of researchers has claimed that Stonehenge, an ancient site in Wiltshire, England, two miles west of Amesbury, might have been built using Pythagorean Theorem. In the book 'Megalith: Studies in Stone', the authors claim that the geometric principles of legendary mathematician Pythagoras can be seen in the pre-historic site.

Were ancient humans aware of Pythagorean Theorem?

Interestingly, the ancient Stonehenge dates back to 2750 BC, long before the time of Pythagoras. It was after two millennia that Pythagoras was born to put forward his theory which states that the square of the hypotenuse (the side opposite the right angle) is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.

As researchers have found perfectly aligned triangles in Stonehenge, experts believe that ancient humans were aware of the Pythagorean equation years before the legendary mathematician put forward this theory. Many historians even believe that this Stonehenge might have been built by an advanced human civilization which lived in the past who went extinct in the course of time.

The suspected alien angle

In the meantime, conspiracy theorists allege that ancient structures including Stonehenge and the Great Pyramid of Giza were actually built by aliens who visited earth. As per these theorists, people in the ancient days were in touch with extraterrestrials, and they built these gigantic structures with the help of ''Starmen'' whom they often misinterpreted as Gods.

Several cave paintings discovered from various corners of the earth too substantiate the belief that aliens had visited earth in the past. A few years ago, Indian archeologists discovered some bizarre cave paintings in rocks at Charama, Chattisgargh, and these paintings depicted alien-like figures wearing suits very similar to modern-day space suits. These drawings also portrayed flying saucers with three legs and one antenna.

A few days ago, Giorgio Tsoukalos, a television anchor known for presenting the TV show 'Ancient Aliens' in History Channel revealed that the ancient humans might have misrepresented alien visitors as deities. As per Giorgio, the advanced technology used by these aliens was interpreted as magic by ancient humans.

Social media reacts

Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' recently published a video based on the mysteries surrounding Stonehenge. As the video went viral, viewers were quick to share their views on this.

"Other sites similar to stone henge that are within miles. Probably connected by tunnels that the entrances were caved in and covered up. Governments have created magic like effects that will throw anyone else for a loop," commented Justin Guthrie, a YouTube user.

"People think that they have come up with like Pegasus theorem but it's been out for years and years before they were even born," commented Peter Kato, another YouTuber.