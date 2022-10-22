Diwali is here! And so are the big Bollywood Diwali parties. After Ramesh Taurnai, Taapsee Pannu, and Manish Malhotra's star-studded bash. Actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted a grand Diwali party for her industry friends on Friday night. From Genz stars to Bhumi's close friends from the Bollywood arena were present at the party. The videos and photos from the party have been shared on several paparazzo accounts.

Bhumi and her sister Samiksha Pednekar exude elegance

Bhumi opted for a traditional maroon lehenga with a cut-out blouse and her sister Samiksha wore a silver lehenga for the party at their residence in Mumbai.

Star kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Nysa Devgan looked stunning as they graced their presence

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan made heads turn at the party. Nysa Devgan looked elegant in a golden saree. Photogs snapped her in the car, as she was entering the venue.

Suhana Khan opted for a stunning gold and beige saree. A day before too at Manish Malhotra's Diwali she was also seen in a gold ensemble. She entered the venue with her brother Aryan Khan, who chose white for the occasion.

Gauri Khan also attended Bhumi and Samiksha Pednekar's party.

Other celebs who attended the party were

Actor Rajkummar Rao came for her party with his wife and actor Patralekha. Actor Rakul Preet Singh went for the party with her boyfriend, film producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia. Manish Malhotra, and Masaba Gupta among others were seen at Bhumi's party.

Professional front

SRK's daugther Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar film 'The Archies'. Zoya and Reema Kagti have produced the movie under their banner, Tiger Baby. The film will release on Netflix next year.

Reportedly, Aryan Khan will be working as a writer for a web show.

Meanwhile, Nysa is studying in London. Her friends keep sharing her pictures on Instagram.