It's time to take round 3 of shots! As the ladies from Four More Shots Please ! are back with season 3 of the show. But are they really back, with a bang? Well, the viewers have an altogether different take on this season. To begin with, the third season continues the same star cast, and with some new additions in the cast.

Anjana (Kirti Kulhari), Riddhi (Maanvi Gaagroo), Umang (Bani J) and Damini (Sayani Gupta), Jeh (Prateik Babbar), Neil Bhoopalam, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, Samir Kochhar. While actors Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Shilpa Shukla, and Sushant Singh join the cast of Four More Shots Please S3.

Keeping up with the theme of the show, 'Female Friendship' and 'Real Queens fix each other's crown', the show revolves around the lives of these four ladies who are out there making life choices for themselves, rather than pleasing society. Unlike the previous seasons that focused on only sex talks, and lack of sex.

This season dwells deep into their career, life and relationship. This time Bani J (Umang) has just more than showing off her coloured hair and tattoos, her character has layers to it. Maanvi is shattered after losing her father, Damini finds her lost career, and Anjana wants to get back with her ex-husband and much more.

The whirlwind and their chaos just get messier with each episode. Netizens who have watched the show, have already shared on Twitter what they feel about this season and once again The show is still not relatable to many even now.

Netizens on Reddit and Twitter have given their review

A user wrote, "lmao how you out of jobs and going drinking everyday??? four more shots please continues to be the most unrealistic rich people show."

Another one said, "They sure knew what they were doing when they casted Jim Sarbh in Four More Shots Please S3."

The Third one averred, "When you stretch a rubber band too hard, it breaks. The makers of Four More Shots Please forgot this simple fact. Season 3 feels overtly stretched, unnecessarily melodramatic, and outright illogical at most places."

Aap bathroom jake aao aur series mein kuch missed na lage to samjh lo.... #FourMoreShotsPleaseSeason3 #sucks #Season2 tak bahut tha yar. Bas karo guys, nahi jhela ja raha. Sry guys bye bye #hopeless #unentertainment — Bhatiapanti (@bhatiapanti) October 20, 2022

Did they want us to hate all the ladies this season? ?#FourMoreShotsPleaseSeason3 — Shubha (शुभा) (@wotsdpoint) October 21, 2022

Alright.. these girls have stressed me out enough.. I’ll watch the last episode tomorrow. lmao #FourMoreShotsPlease — deenzywee ? (@dinaabobina) October 21, 2022

There are a lot of sex scenes in the show that is Not safe for work (NSFW)

Directed by Joyeeta, Four More Shots Please is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you up for round 3?