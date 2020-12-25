It has been previously reported that China is developing advanced super-soldiers using genetic modification technologies. According to political experts, China intends to develop these hybrid fighting machines to dominate the United States, and the rest of the planet militarily. These experts also believe that China is seriously considering the potential of biotechnology in future warfare.

Genetically modified soldiers predicted in the Bible?

As genetically modified soldiers continue to bother world powers like the United States, a report published in Israel 365 News suggests that the idea of augmented soldiers dates back to the Book of Ezekiel in the Holy Bible.

According to the report, in the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog, there is a reference to what could be considered a thermo-nuclear clash. The Book of Ezekiel in the Bible also talks about a king who was 13 feet tall. The king, along with giant soldiers fought the war, and the report states that these warriors could be genetically engineered people.

Chinese super soldiers create worries

Earlier, researchers at Jamestown Foundation had revealed that China is developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities. According to these researchers, the country is apparently aiming to strengthen its soldiers in all areas that include physical, cognitive, perceptive, and psychological capacities.

Some of the ways through which China could improve the capabilities of soldiers include the usage of synthetic blood to improve stamina, enhancing the limb capacity, and equip the fighters with bionic eyes.

It has also been reported that France too is considering several ways to improve the capabilities of soldiers. However, the ethical committee rejected the plan stating that a move like removing the arm of a soldier and replacing it with a prosthetic limb containing a gun is something unacceptable.

John Lee Ratcliffe, the US Director of National Intelligence had also claimed that the development of super-soldiers by China poses a real threat to America and democracy.