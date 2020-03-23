As the entire world is weeping due to the coronavirus outbreak, Christian evangelist Paul Begley has claimed that this outbreak could be one of the many deadly plagues that are mentioned in the Holy Bible. However, the Christian preacher assured that this virus will not wipe out the entire humanity from the surface of the earth.

Is coronavirus the Biblical plague?

Paul Begley also added that the coronavirus outbreak is signaling the coming of end times, and more plagues mentioned in the Bible will affect the earth soon.

"Guys, this virus will pass. The Lord has assured me it's not the end of the world. The Lord has - I've been in prayer - the Lord has told me, 'Paul this is just the beginning of sorrows, there will be more famines, more plagues," said Paul Begley.

Begley also made it clear that the locust attack in Egypt is an indication that Biblical prophecies are being fulfilled. He added that pandemics and epidemics will continue affecting the world, and the coronavirus outbreak is just a beginning, Express.co.uk reports.

"We have the coronavirus - an unprecedented global pandemic - and there are wars and rumors of wars, and nations are rising against nation, and kingdoms are coming against kingdom," added Begley.

Did a Hindu saint predict the Coronavirus outbreak?

In the meantime, a section of netizens has started claiming that Veera Brahmendra Swamy, a Hindu saint who apparently lived in the 16th century had predicted the coronavirus outbreak. As per followers of this saint, a pandemic outbreak was predicted by Brahmendra Swamy in his book 'Kaala Gnanam'. However, in his book, he has named this disease 'Coranki'.

" Poisonous gas will emerge in the East. Lakhs of people will die. Coranki disease hits one crore people. Just like fumbling chicken, they will fall and die," wrote Brahmendra Swami.