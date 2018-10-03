The apocalypse claim made by Kenton Beshore, the former president of World Bible Society before his death is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongerers. The pastor who died in 2016 had left behind a series of books which predicted the doomsday followed by the return of Jesus Christ. Beshore, before his death, claimed that the apocalypse will begin in 2021, and Jesus will return to earth in 2028.

As per Kenton Beshore, world events in the 20th and 21st century clearly indicated that an apocalypse is imminent and he added that these signs were predicted in the Bible thousands of years ago.

Beshore argued that the two world wars fought within a century and the rise of Israel are indications of the world's end. The Christian theologist made these startling claims in his book 'When Will the Rapture Take Place?'.

Beshore revealed that seven major signs mentioned in the Bible before apocalypse are already fulfilled, while five major signs are currently in the progress. He also added that 15 other major signs are yet to be fulfilled.

"Jesus was saying, in effect, that when you see the birth pains – World War I and World War II and famines, pestilences and earthquakes – you will know that His return is drawing near. The Greek word genea is translated 'generation. It literally means 'born one.' Jesus said this 'born one' (nation of Israel) will be in existence when He returns," said Beshore, Dailystar.co.uk reports.

Beshore had also predicted a war with Israel on one end, and Russian allies in the other end. The former World Bible Society president predicts that Russian allies will be defeated in the war, and he also hinted about the disappearance of Islamism from the planet.

"When these nations come against Israel, God not only defeats these armies, but he sends fire on Russia and Iran and those that 'dwell securely in the isles. I see that as a removal of the Islamic presence. So it's a great miracle that will cause many to turn to the Lord," added Beshore.

As the claims made by Beshore surfaced online, conspiracy theorists started claiming that the apocalypse will either happen due to a nuclear blast or by the impact of Nibiru. As per these theorists, alleged killer planet, Nibiru is already in its collision course towards earth, and once it hits our planet, it will cause massive devastation in all corners.

In the meantime, a team of scientists has discovered a rogue planet lurking at the edge of our solar system which many believe to be a proof of Planet X.