Genelia D'Souza was taken aback by trolls calling her "cheap" and "vulgar aunty". Genelia looked shocked and disgusted as she was told about the comment. It happened on the sets of Arbaaz Khan's Pinch, where he read out one of the tweets by the trolls. Genelia, who was accompanied by husband Riteish Deshmukh, reacted sharply to the negative statement.

Genelia is one of the most entertaining celebs we have on social media. Together, Genelia and Riteish keep dishing out major relationship goals. And while section of social media has fallen in love with the couple, there is another that can't stand them. And on Arbaaz Khan's chat show – Pinch – where celebs are called to give it back to trolls, Genelia was taken aback by the rude comment.

Genelia's reaction to the trolling

"Besharam, cheap, vulgar aunty always overacting. Doesn't suit your age and face especially when you're married and got two kids dadi amma. Even kids will be shocked and embarrassed with all your overacting. They'll be like, 'Even we don't act anything like this'," Arbaaz read out the tweet to her. Genelia looked shocked by the comment and then said, "I don't think he's having a good day at home. I hope you're well, bhaisaab. I hope you're really okay at home."

Preity Zinta reacts

Riteish also chipped in and spoke about being trolled. He said, "It's okay for people to come, because you're putting yourself out there. I don't think one should take offence. I always write, 'Love you too, my friend'."

Genelia and Riteish also reacted to the video of Genelia looking miffed with Riteish kissing Preity Zinta's hand while she (Genelia) stood at the side. Preity wrote on the promo shared by Genelia, Preity wrote, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both."