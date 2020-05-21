The actress has revealed that she choose to become vegetarian by choice, indicating that not by force. In fact, she became vegan a few years ago, but only revealed about it recently. Initially, she had thought that it might be difficult for her, but she was determined to make it work.

Genelia's Confession

"Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago.. I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough but I was determined to make it work.. On my journey I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals..[sic]"she wrote.

The actress prepared a soup out of organic cabbges from the farm grown by her mother-in-law. The wife of Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh continued, "My mother in law grew some beautiful organic cabbages in our farm.. We have been enjoying it raw through salads practically everyday but today decided to make a soup out of it.. I've heard of artificial colours being used in food to enhance colours and have been ever so against them but here I had got to see a pure beautiful purple colour, a colour I never thought I would get so effortlessly and to top it all it was super duper healthy ( literally farm to table.) Not just me, the kids believed it was a unicorn colour they had got and had their soup as well.. Aai thank you for filling my Sunday with colour❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. [sic]"

On the work front, Genelia was seen in a cameo two years ago in Mauli. Now, she is said to be in talks to act in an important role in Tollywood and details of the project have not been revealed yet.