2020 has been quite heavy, but we're all in this together. Amidst the chaos, many of us must have forgotten that today, May 3, is World Laughter Day. On this special day, we would like to spread some cheer around because a little laughter never hurts anybody. As comedy films have always garnered good numbers at the box office, not only do these movies manage to put a smile on the audience's face but also gave them temporary relief from all the stress.

International Business Times, India brings to you 6 comedy films to watch on OTT with your family that will guarantee a burst of hysterical laughter on this World Laughter Day.

Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal

Two loafers (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) compete to win the heart of an heiress and in turn, end up protecting her from crimes. While the film fared averagely when it hit the screens, it currently holds the reputation of being a cult classic. The dialogue of this movie has been quoted, re-quoted and inducted into modern conversation and culture. That's the greatness of this quirky comedy.

Hera Pheri on Amazon Prime Video

Director- Priyadarshan

Cast- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Mukesh Khanna

Priyadarshan s film will go down in history as one of the funniest Bollywood movies ever made. The trio of Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty with great support from Gulshan Grover and Tabu made Hera Pheri a thoroughly funny ride. Kumar plays Raju, and along with his roommates Baburao and Shyam, he gets unknowingly involved in a kidnapping plot that leads to hilarious consequences. His stand-offish, rude personality peels off as the movie progresses, allowing him to fully express his comical side.

3 Idiots on Netflix

Director- Rajkumar Hirani

Cast- Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani

The film 3 Idiots was inspired by Chetan Bhagat's Five Point Someone. It is the highest-grossing film of its time and was a rage in China too. The film is a roller-coaster ride, to say the least, especially the insane monologue featuring Omi Vaidya delivering a speech in Hindi. Needless to say, this film can be watched umpteen times with family.

Dream Girl on Zee 5

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Nidhi Bisht

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Karamveer Singh, who has the skill to remove a female voice since he was a kid. He is privy to playing a lot of female parts since childhood and later as an adult, he bags a job as a "dream girl". However, things get complicated when a slew of his customers fall for his alter ego, Pooja.

Golmaal Again on Amazon Prime Videos

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade

Golmaal Again is yet another fun-filled ride about two gangs who are unable to stand each other since their childhood and how they repulse each other even after they grow up. It is yet another hilarious adventure with its fair share of thrills that are sure to surprise the audience and fill their hearts with laughter and joy. It is a film that will surely make everyone laugh, cry and realize the importance of how beautiful life is.

Total Dhamaal on Disney + Hotstar

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Javed Jaffrey.

Total Dhamaal is a mad adventure comedy about money. Guddu (Ajay Devgn), a small-time crook gets double-crossed by his own colleague, Pintu (Manoj Pahwa), after they have managed to get their hands on an illegal booty. Guddu & his sidekick Johnny (Sanjay Misra) manage to trace his colleague but only after Pintu has given the information of the booty to 3 other groups i.e. Avinash (Anil Kapoor) & Bindu (Madhuri Dixit Nene) a bickering couple about to be divorced; Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh) & Jhingur (Pitobash Tripathy) - Fire Officers turned offenders & two weird siblings Aditya (Arshad Warsi) & Manav (Javed Jaffrey). All of them refuse Guddu's offer to distribute the money and the race to reach the booty first begins. Finally, after many ups & downs, all reach the designated place. But it's not as easy as it seems! Total Dhamaal has perfect comic timing by Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, it will give you an unlimited dose of laughter.

So, which one are you planning to watch!