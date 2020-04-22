It's been over a month since all of us are under lockdown with nowhere to go and no one to meet, it's easy to lose one's cool and get all cranky as we're confined to our homes. The best way to cheer up oneself is by being happy, keeping the mood light and cheerful. As they say, laughter is the best medicine.

International Business Times has curated the perfect dose of humour just for you. Here are 5 web shows which you can binge-watch with your family and laugh out loud with them.

The Office on Hotstar Specials.

The Office show stars Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt, Sayandeep Sengupta, and Gauhar Khan depicts the everyday scenario of a 9 to 5 office and revolves around an over-enthusiastic boss, Jagdeep Chadda who does his best towards keeping the morale of his employees at an all-time high. His efforts see him make every attempt towards telling his employees to consider him as one of their pals. If that wasn't enough, his lame jokes and failed attempts to impress his perennially bored colleagues always fall flat. Filled with a lot of fun and frenzy, it's an office unlike you've ever seen before.

Booo...Sabki Phategi on ALTBalaji

The first-ever horror-comedy show on the Indian webspace is filled with fun, laughter and a tint of horror. This 9-episode series marks the digital debut of Tusshar Kapoor with the ravishing Mallika Sherawat and also features celebrated actors like Sanjay Mishra, Shefali Jariwala, Saba Saudagar, Krushna Abhishek, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, and Vipul Roy The story revolves around Manav (Tusshar Kapoor) and his friends who gather at an isolated resort. Things take a turn for the worse when members of the group pass away and end up turning into zombies. The characters will certainly make you smile from ear to ear as Manav, despite being all innocent, has a mysterious side to him. On the other hand, Haseena is a mysterious walking ghost who tries her best in talking to the group.

Pitchers on TVF

Pitchers is a comedy-drama that focuses on the lives of four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal. The show stars Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar, and Abhay Mahaj. The web series depicts the journey of four young and ambitious entrepreneurs who quit their daily jobs to pursue their dreams. The show revolves around the problems and dilemmas faced by the quartet towards making their dreams turn into a reality and has many light-hearted scenes that will surely bring a smile on your face.

Band Baja Baaraat on Amazon Prime

This light-hearted web series features some amazing actors like Ali Fazal, Angira Dhar, Rajit Kapoor. The show is about a crazy wedding that's filled with chaos and comedy at every instant. The story revolves around two people from very different backgrounds who fall in love and decide to get married, but not without their parent's blessings. Just three days before the wedding, they introduce each other to their respective parents only for hell to break loose. It's a show that'll certainly make you relive all the good times of your wedding.

House Arrest on Netflix

House Arrest stars Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jim Sarbh and is an absolute must-watch. This movie is a story of a man who refuses to leave his home and encounters several unusual houseguests who show up unannounced, throwing his isolated life into chaos. The laughter quotient takes a notch higher with the simultaneous arrival of a peculiar package and a curious journalist. The show has many such funny incidents that will tickle the funny bones of the audiences.

Binge-watch these comedy series and get ready for your tummy to ache with laughter.